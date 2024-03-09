Dem Rep. Bush: Men Shouldn’t Say What ‘Women and Pregnant Folks’ Do

During a portion of an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) declared, “there should not be white men in red states telling people across this country, telling women and pregnant folks across this country what we can do with our own bodies.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “What do you make of that, when we hear from some lawmakers, like Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), who say, on the idea of some states that don’t have any exceptions, ‘[T]wo wrongs don’t make a right.’ And the question is ‘not whether a woman should be forced to bring a child to term, it’s whether a child should be allowed to live,’ because there are Americans who share that view?”

Bush responded, “It is up to the person, that pregnant person, to make the decision about what they want to do with their own body. When the child is born, no one is going, killing a child after it is born. That does not happen, it is up to that person. And, at the end of the day, there should not be — especially in so many of these states — there should not be white men in red states telling people across this country, telling women and pregnant folks across this country what we can do with our own bodies.”

