Bernie Sanders: ‘No More Money to Netanyahu’s War Machine to Kill Palestinian Children’

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the United States should not send additional aid to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “war machine.”

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: You have long been a critic of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The other night, President Biden was heard on a hot mic after the State of the Union address saying he has to have a come to Jesus talk with Netanyahu about letting humanitarian aid into Gaza. Have you spoken to President Biden about whether he’s had this conversation? If he hasn’t, what is he waiting for? And if he already had it, has it made any difference?

SEN. SANDERS: Well, I’ve spoken to people very high up in his administration. Here’s the bottom line. Margaret, what we are seeing in Gaza today is literally an unprecedented crisis. It’s not just that 30,000 people, two thirds of them are women and children have already been killed. We are looking at the possibility of hundreds of thousands of children starving to death. The United States of America cannot be complicit in this mass slaughter of children. So it is one thing to talk to Netanyahu to pressure Netanyahu. But here is the bottom line. Year after year, we have provided billions of dollars in military aid to the Government of Israel. Right now, you have a right wing extremist government under Netanyahu. There are plans to provide him with another $10 billion in unfettered military aid. What you can say to Netanyahu, stop the slaughter, allow the massive amounts of humanitarian aid that we need to come in to feed the children. Please, please, please. Oh, but by the way, if you don’t do it, here’s another $10 billion to continue the war. Now we have written a letter to the president, it turns out that Israel is in violation of the law, stopping American humanitarian aid is in violation of the law. That should be clear, no more money to Netanyahu’s war machine to kill Palestinian children.

BRENNAN: You said Israel’s in violation of the Foreign Assistance Act as have a handful of other Democratic senators, they may also be in violation of the Leahy Act, the President himself has the national security powers to suspend. Do you really think though, in a presidential election year, that the President of the United States would halt or pause or condition aid to one of the closest allies in the Middle East?

SANDERS: Well, I think it is the right thing to do. You can’t beg Netanyahu, you got to tell him if you want any money, you got to change your policy. Allow the trucks to come in to feed their children. And by the way, in terms of politics —

BRENNAN: Yeah.

SANDERS: — Which is secondary, to my mind in this issue. The truth is, whether you’re a conservative Republican or a progressive, you do not want to see children in Palestine starve to death. So I think it’s good politics, and it’s the moral and right thing to do.