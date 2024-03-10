Mace to ABC’s Stephanopoulos: ‘Disgusting’ You Are Trying to Shame Me for Supporting Trump

Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that anchor George Stephanopoulos was trying to shame her for being a rape survivor and supporting former President Donald Trump.

Stephanopoulos said, “You endorsed Donald Trump for president. Two separate juries have found him liable for rape. How do you square your support for Donald Trump?”

Mace said, “I will tell you that I was raped at the age of 16, and any rape victim will tell you I’ve lived for 30 years with an incredible amount of shame. I didn’t come forward because of that judgment and shame that I felt. And it’s a shame that you will never feel, George. And I’m not going to sit here on your show and be asked a question meant to shame me about another potential rape victim. I’m not going to do that.”

Stephanopoulos said, “It’s actually not about shaming you. It’s a question about Donald Trump.”

Mace said, “No, you are shaming me.”

Stephanopoulos said, “You’ve endorsed Donald Trump for president. Donald Trump has been found liable for rape by a jury. Donald Trump has been found liable for defaming the victim of that rape by a jury. It’s been affirmed by a judge.”

Mace said, “It was not a criminal court case, number one. Number two, I live with shame. And you’re asking me a question about my political choices, trying to shame me as a rape victim. And I find it disgusting. And quite frankly, E. Jean Carroll’s comments when she did get the judgment joking about what she was going to buy.”

She continued, “It makes it harder for women to come forward when they make a mockery out of rape when they joke about it.”

She added, “This is why women won’t come forward.”

Stephanopoulos said, “Women won’t come forward because they’re defamed by those who perpetrate rape.”

Mace said, “You are trying to shame me this morning, and I think it’s disgusting.”

