Gold Star Dad Who Interrupted SOTU: Biden Damaging ‘Everything’ — He Killed My Son, His Brother Died as a Result

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Steve Nikoui, the father of Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, who was killed during the 2021 Abbey Gate bombing, talked about interrupting the State of the Union on Thursday, and also discussed the suicide of Nikoui’s brother, Dakota Halverson, in the wake of Nikoui’s death. Nikoui also stated, “the poor Riley family, they’re killing my kid, they’re killing their kid. And what are you going to do, America? You’re going to wait until they kill your kid? Because he’s a bumper car hitting everything on his way out and the only one that’s going to be left to pick up the pieces is us.”

Nikoui said of Halverson, “I was not his dad. He’s been in my life since he was two years old, his name was Dakota James Halverson, and his brother loved him very much. He was very close to him, and he was devastated by…Kareem losing his life, and ultimately, it affected him and he took his life at a park that we were planning to name after Kareem. So, it’s been devastating for his mother, it’s been devastating for his siblings, for his brother, for his sisters.”

Nikoui continued, “And…this is a reactionary President, and the poor Riley family, they’re killing my kid, they’re killing their kid. And what are you going to do, America? You’re going to wait until they kill your kid? Because he’s a bumper car hitting everything on his way out and the only one that’s going to be left to pick up the pieces is us.”

