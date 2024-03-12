Ken Buck: Early House Exit Is to ‘Get In the Mix of This Election Cycle’

Representative Ken Buck (R-CO) said Tuesday on CNN’s “News Central” that he was leaving the House next week to “get in the mix of this election cycle.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “You just came from the hearing before we get to that, you announced some big news. You’re leaving Congress at the end of next week?”

Buck said, “I am. Yes, I’m resigning my seat and creating a vacancy in my district.”

Bash asked, “Why?”

Buck said, “Well, everywhere I go in Colorado, Dana, I hear that people are not happy with Trump and are not happy with Biden. I think we need to change our electoral laws here and I have a passion for that. I’m going to leave and I’m going to fight find the right organization to join. I’m going to start work on that issue. We have to have better candidates up and down the ballot, not just president, but Senate, House, local offices. We’ve got to find better ways to elect candidates and bring America together.”

Bash said, “You already had announced that you weren’t going to not run for reelection so why leave now and leave a vacancy in an already very narrow majority for your party?”

Buck said, “Yeah, because to me it’s important to get in the mix of this election cycle and start talking about the issues that people recognize our such a problem right now.”

