Scaramucci: Trump Is the ‘Most Un-American Presidential Nominee in U.S. History’

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said Thursday on CNN’s “The Source” that former President Donald Trump is the “most un-American presidential nominee in U.S. history.”

Scaramucci said, “I think any of those other things that could happen before the trial, particularly the documents case, where if you really read through that complaint, that’s where the most damning evidence is. If none of that happens, it’s a Trump vs. Biden rematch. I think people have to get focused on that.”

He continued, “They have to run the reply of Donald Trump, what he said, what he did over the four years, what he’s saying now. He wants to go after you, Kaitlan. He’s made it very clear that anybody that he disagreed with or he has an adversarial relationship in the press, he wants to potentially threaten their FCC license. He said publicly he wants to persecute, using the Department of Justice, his political adversaries, and the list goes on and on. He’s courting with dictators. He wants to be part of the axis of autocracy with people like Vladimir Putin, and just to remind people, Vladimir Putin is tied very closely to Iran now. So just think about what that means for the Middle East–because we know how transactional Donald Trump is.”

Scaramucci added, “I think we got to get off the cases. We have the focus on Mr. Trump being the most un-American presidential nominee in U.S. history. And we have to go through the things that he’s saying he’s going to do as it relates to being the American president. I think if we do that, he’s going to lose the election.”

