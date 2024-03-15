Weissmann: GA Ruling ‘Huge Body Blow’ to Fani Willis, She Should ‘Recuse’ Herself

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Weissmann said Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Fulton County, GA District Attorney Fani Willis should recuse herself from the Georgia election case after Fulton County, GA Judge Scott McAfee issued a decision.

Weissmann said, “I think there’s no question that there’s no prejudice to the defendants. The judge goes out of his way to say this has nothing to do with it. That’s what makes this so absolutely infuriating, because the judge, I think, is clearly saying I’m not buying for one minute, or one New York minute the testimony that was given.”

He continued, “The key is how to go forward because clearly Wade is off, but I think this is such a huge body blow, almost a fatal blow to Fani Willis. I think the way forward is she has to voluntarily recuse herself. I don’t know that she has it in her, but I think she has to say I’m going to appoint a chief assistant who is going to oversee this case. She clearly has no credibility with this judge.”

Weissmann added, “The judge invites these issues to be taken up by all sorts of Georgia regulators, including the Georgia Assembly, the state ethics commission. I mean, he lists that. I think the best thing is if your first interest is the sanctity of this case, which is the most important case in Georgia and of the four Trump cases this may be the most important because it’s one that will last regardless of whether Donald Trump wins the presidency or not, if your first interest is this case, I think she needs to remove herself voluntarily and say someone else is going to oversee this case in Georgia. So whatever happens to her in terms of ethics, it doesn’t taint this case.”

