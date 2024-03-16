GA Lawmaker: We’re Looking to Change, Amend Laws to Provide Rules Against Fani Willis’ Type of Improper Behavior

During an appearance on FNC’s “Cavuto Live,” Georgia State Sen. Bill Cowsert (R) said the Georgia General Assembly was pursuing its investigation of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

He deemed Willis and Nathan Wade’s behavior “troubling,” adding Georgia was also considering changes to laws to prevent “improper behavior” by prosecutors.

“So, meanwhile, Georgia State Senate is pressing forward with its investigation into Fani Willis and allegations of misconduct,” fill-in host Edward Lawerence said. “Republican Georgia State Senator Bill Cowsert is the Chairman of the Committee leading that probe, and he’s joining me now. So, by the way, we reached out to both Fani Willis and Nathan Wade. So far, we’ve not heard any response. They are welcome to come on the show anytime for an interview. So, Senator Cowsert, where does your investigation stand right now?”

“Well, we’re doing a factual investigation of these just explosive allegations of very troubling behavior by the prosecutors, improper conflicts of interest and also financial irregularities,” Cowsert replied. “The problem with this is that it just undermines the public’s confidence in the fairness and the impartiality of our criminal justice system. We’re going to try to get to the facts, dig into the evidence here, and we also welcome Mr. Wade and Ms. Willis to testify in front of our committee because they have a lot of explaining to do. They’re welcome to do that.”

“But we’re going to look to see if there are ways we can change Georgia law to amend current laws or create laws to provide rules guardrails against this type of improper behavior by prosecutors,” he added.

