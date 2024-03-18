Carville: Biden Should Increase Trump Attacks — ‘He’s Drowning, Give Him an Anvil’

Democratic strategist James Carville said Monday on CNN’s “Inside Politics” that President Joe Biden needed to intensify his attacks on former President Donald Trump immediately.

Carville said, “Trump’s on his hind feet legally. He’s clearly going mad and I would attack right now. I’d spend that money, I’d jump all over him because my feeling is when your opponent is drowning, the first thing you do is throw him or her an anvil and that’s what he needs right now. He’s drowning, give him an anvil.”

Political commentator Paul Begala said, “James is exactly right. President Biden and his campaign have done a terrific job of raising money. The Democratic Party has done a great job. The Republican Party seems to be broke. Mr. Trump seems to be broke. Attack, attack, attack, stop bragging and start bashing.”

Carville added, “This race is the first presidential race in my lifetime that is really not about the future, but it’s about reminding people not only what he did, but what he tried to do and what he says he’s going to do. I mean, this is like being a mosquito in a nudist colony. It’s hard to pick a target, but you got to pick one and go after it, you know?”

