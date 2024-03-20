Carville: Biden Should Let Surrogates Do the ‘Wetwork’ Against Trump

Democratic strategist James Carville said Wednesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that President Joe Biden should let surrogates do the “wetwork” against former President Donald Trump.

Using the euphemism for spilling blood during murder, Carville said, “Not so much him I mean to be candid Anderson, President Biden is not the best attack politician. I’ve ever seen in my life and hopefully leave it at that. But they are a lot of people to do what I call a quote, the wetwork, unquote.”

Cooper said, “It sounds like a mob hit.”

Carville said, “Kind of, but it’s a paid TV and stuff like that. But yes it’s CIA term to take a guy out. But he doesn’t need to do to what work people like me and other groups in the party need to do that he he’s not very good at it. I don’t think people want to hear from that. And then he can he can cruise along at a better altitude, but this has got to be don,e and they’ve got a precious advantage right now and they have it.”

He added, “I don’t know of any proposals. I mean, other than Trump going to cut security and get rid of ObamaCare I have no idea what direction forward he will take the country.”

