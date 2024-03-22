FNC’s Compagno: As a Republican, I Am ‘Sick and Tired’ of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Tantrum’

Fox News host Emily Compagno said Friday on “Outnumbered'” that as a Republican, she was “sick and tired” of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) for her attempt to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), which she called a “tantrum.”

Compagno said, “I feel like we are seeing yet another tantrum by a tiny faction of that conference that is disrupting the entire machine that we just exhaustively waited for to get back on track. And here were are again; watching someone steal the time, steal the audio, steal the limelight, steal the attention. She says we should have our attention on the illegals steaming across the border on a million other things — no or attention is on you while you gave a presser.”

She continued, “I am sick and tired of it as a Republican and as an American citizen I want them to get to work. I love Speaker Johnson. Who would be better than him MTG? What is your plan?”

Compagno added, “I don’t want my legislature taking two days up to vote for that to figure everything out, to look incompetent during a presidential election year. This is the last thing I want to be subjected with. It’s frankly at a minimum it’s disappointing.”

