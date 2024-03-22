Thiessen: Republicans Need to Stop Nominating ‘Lunatics’ to Win Elections

Fox News contributor and Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen said Friday on “Special Report” that Republicans needed to stop nominating “lunatics” to win elections.

Guest host Rich Edson said, “Are we going to have another few weeks of trying to elect a speaker?”

Thiessen said, “God help us. The House Republican majority is a dysfunctional embarrassment. I mean, Speaker Johnson didn’t ask for this job. He stepped up when the House couldn’t elect a replacement for Kevin McCarthy. He’s trying to manage unmanageable conference.”

He continued, “Republicans need to understand that they control one half of one branch of government and now they’re gonna control it by one vote. You can’t impose your will on the entire government when you have one half of one branch of government with one vote.”

He added, “I wanna cut spending, too. I wanna do all these things. If you wanna to do that, there’s a simple way to do it. Win elections. Don’t nominate lunatics. Get people who can actually win a general election – not just the Republican primary. Take back the Senate, take back the White House. That is how Biden got the spending though so if you want to cut the spending that is how you get to do it. You can’t do it by having this eternal chaos.”

