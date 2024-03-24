Chip Roy: GOP ‘Better Get Our Act Together over Easter So We Can Deliver for the American People’

Representative Chip Roy (R-TX) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Republicans needed to get their act together and deliver results after Easter.

Roy said, “I opposed the use of the motion to vacate against Kevin McCarthy very openly and very loudly against my right-flank colleagues and everybody across the entire body. I disagreed with it. It was a mistake. Kevin was actually honoring most of the agreement that we came up with. We were actually having bills that we had 72 hours to read. You know what? That got violated this last week. Mike was wrong. We were actually putting bills on the floor with amendments.”

He continued, “You and I visited after the Speaker’s debate about 14 months ago, and we talked about what we were trying to change. We were actually carrying those things out. Amendments were being processed, appropriations bills were being passed. Yes, not in full agreement with my Democratic colleagues, but then, you should have gone to the Senate, they should have passed bills, and we should have conferenced them. That’s what’s broken in this God forsaken town while the American people wonder why their businesses can function, and their homes. They can manage budgets. But in Washington, we just print money and we retreat to our corners and shoot at each other.”

Roy added, “Look, I think Speaker Johnson — and I’ve been public about this — made a mistake when he walked away from the bipartisan caps and a CR that could’ve put pressure on my Democratic colleagues to come to the table. That was a mistake. I don’t think this bill was reflective of what the American people want. It expands government, increases spending, increases debt, doesn’t secure the border, doesn’t do what we need to do, advances a radical agenda, doesn’t make our defense focused on mission instead of social engineering I think we should have changed those things.”

He concluded, “We better get our act together over Easter so we can deliver for the American people.”

