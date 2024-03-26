Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Calls on Media to ‘Stop Showing’ Bridge Collapse Video

During an appearance on CNN on Tuesday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott asked the media to stop showing footage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge’s collapse in his city, suggesting the footage could have a detrimental impact on family of victims and people in his city.

“Well, it was something out of an action movie,” he said. “It’s something you never think you would see. And being here, right now, looking at it, is even more surreal. And it just makes you think about, again, those families — those individuals that were on that bridge. Those folks, even on that vessel, even more, because no one should have to endure.”

“And I’m going to be the first to ask that CNN and everyone else stop showing the video,” Scott added. “No one needs to see a possibility of their family member being severely injured or otherwise over and over and over again because it’s just traumatizing our community.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor