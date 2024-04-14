John Bolton: Trump ‘Doesn’t Have Any Idea What to Do in the Middle East’

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton claimed Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump did not have any idea what to do in the Middle East.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Former President Trump last night at a rally in Pennsylvania, Shanksville, said that none of this would have happened if he had been president. Take a listen to what he said.”

Trump said, “The people of Israel there under attack right now that’s that’s because we show great we mix it would not happen. The witness that we’ve shown is unbelievable and it would not have happened if we were in office.”

Tapper asked, “What are your thoughts on that?”

Bolton said, “I just think Trump is delusional on this point, it’s a point but nobody can refute or confirm one way or the other. He doesn’t have any idea what to do in the Middle East in this situation. Remember when he threatened fire and fury against North Korea. Within a year he had fallen in love with Kim Jong-Un. So he’s not qualified to be president. I think people often ask me if you don’t think Trump is qualified to be president why not vote for Biden. Look at Biden’s actions in the past 24 hours trying to persuade Israel not to respond. This is this is a measure of two candidates neither one of whom is qualified at a point of enormous threat not just to Israel’s national security, let’s be clear what’s happening in the Middle East is a threat to American national security. We should be standing it Israel side to deal with the threat of Iran.”

