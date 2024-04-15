Jonathan Turley: Trump’s New York Hush Money Case Is ‘Absurd’

Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley said Monday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that former President Donald Trump’s New York trial for allegedly falsifying business records related to payments to porn star Stormy Daniel is “absurd.”

Host Dana Perino said, “Jonathan, you wrote about Cicero saying ‘the more laws, the less justice,’ and that you seem the same here. How so?”

Turley said, “Well, the more cases against Trump, the less justice we receive as a people. You know, the opponents of Trump would have been far better off with just one case, the Mar-a-Lago case. That’s based on real law, real precedent, and one can disagree with the interpretations. But it’s not a reach in the sense of this case.”

He continued, “This case is, creating something, it’s creating a criminal code just for Trump. You know, you have a misdemeanor whose time has expired, the statute limitations ran out, and it was revived in this rather curious way. He’s effectively arguing that Trump was filing false business records through his counsel to hide a federal crime. But it isn’t a federal crime, this wasn’t a campaign contribution. None of that appears to matter, and that’s why a lot of us are looking at this and recoiling. This is not how the law is supposed to be.”

Turley added, “New Yorkers appear to like it this way. They elected James, who ran on bagging Trump for anything, didn’t even mention what. And they now are lionizing this district attorney who’s putting together what many of us consider to be an absurd indictment.”

