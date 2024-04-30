Behar to Protesters: ‘Don’t Displace Dissatisfaction with a Dictatorship’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that those participating in the anti-Israel college campus protests across the country should be careful because they could help elect former President Donald Trump.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “The things he says we should take literally. There won’t be guardrails next time. There won’t be Mark Esper or John Kelly, he says he is going to only hire loyalists and people who say that the last election is stolen. So he’s admitting he’s going to staff a White House and the entire federal government with either liars or lunatics. It is very scary.”

Behar said, “It is scary, very scary stuff and mostly, you know, when a child sets a house on fire, you don’t give them another book of matches. He already was terrible as a president. Thousands and thousands of people died with COVID under his watch. Lot of kids protesting, I don’t think they understand. They say 26-year-olds and under are not feeling President Biden. You know, and this type of protest that we talk about, we talked about it yesterday, I think that that will put Trump right back into the White House. So they better be careful what they want. This is the generation that’s going to lose their abortion rights and voting rights. They’re the ones to be worried. You don’t displace dissatisfaction with a dictatorship.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN