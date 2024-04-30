Cotton: If ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan Pursues Israeli Officials, He Will Face Extradition to U.S. Under Future Trump Administration

Tuesday, during an appearance on Hugh Hewitt’s nationally syndicated radio show, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) warned the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials for charges related to Gaza.

Cotton said if ICC prosecutor Karim Khan follows through as reports indicate, he will face extradition to the United States under a future Trump administration.

“The ICC wants to issue arrest warrants for Israeli officials,” host Hugh Hewitt said. “Again, antisemites are in charge of international organizations. No surprise there. What, we’re not part of the ICC. What can we do about that?”

Cotton replied, “We’re not part of the ICC. Israel is not part of the ICC. The ICC doesn’t have jurisdiction over us. It doesn’t have jurisdiction when a nation’s own courts and legal system holds its leaders accountable. Hugh, I’ve been involved in trying to persuade the ICC not to move forward with this ludicrous action. Let me just promise the ICC, and specifically Karim Khan, their lead prosecutor. If they do take these steps, the Trump administration will ensure that Karim Khan faces charges in the United States, that he will not be able to travel anywhere without facing extradition to the United States.”

“So if he wants to move forward with that and imperil his own freedom, I welcome him to do so,” he added. “Otherwise, he should get back in his lane and focus real crimes like what Hamas has done in Gaza.”

