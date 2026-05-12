Hundreds of Tren de Aragua gang members and associates have been charged by the Department of Justice (DOJ) since President Donald Trump took office, top officials revealed this week.

Late on Monday, Acting Attorney General (AG) Todd Blanche announced charges against more than 25 members and associates of the Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang, including many illegal aliens who arrived in the United States under the Biden administration, as part of a nationwide crackdown.

The charges include firearms trafficking and drug trafficking, among other things. Blanche said federal agents seized more than 80 firearms, about 18 kilograms (39.6 lbs.) of drugs, including fentanyl, and more than $100,000 in U.S. cash in the operation.

“In a few days, the Justice Department and its partners on Joint Task Force Vulcan carried out a nationwide takedown of vicious Tren de Aragua terrorist networks — depraved, violent offenders who have illegally invaded our country and preyed upon American communities,” Blanche said. “This effort underscores the Trump Administration’s dedication to restoring public safety, dismantling violent firearms and drug trafficking networks, and enforcing law and order.”

A press release from the DOJ gave details of some the charges as a result of the operation:

Two Venezuelan nationals who entered the United States under the previous Administration’s policies are charged with conspiracy to illegally traffic in firearms, and one is charged with distributing “tusi,” a drug containing ketamine and MDMA. According to the criminal complaint and indictment, the defendants are alleged to have sold numerous firearms, including with obliterated serial numbers and several high-capacity firearms and magazines and ammunition, to an ATF undercover agent. The case was investigated by ATF, DEA, and HSI, and is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado. Twelve firearms and “tusi,” containing ketamine and MDMA, were seized in this ongoing investigation. Five defendants including two alleged associates of TdA or of a TdA splinter faction known as “Anti-Tren” have been charged in connection with drug and firearms trafficking. These defendants were arrested in Nashville, Tennessee; Louisiana; and Washington state and are facing several charges including drug trafficking conspiracy, using and carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking offense, firearms trafficking conspiracy, and other drug and gun trafficking offenses. Three of the five defendants are illegal aliens residing in Nashville, a fourth defendant is a Honduran national and lawful permanent resident residing in Nashville, and the fifth defendant is an illegal alien residing in Kennewick, Washington. The indictment and criminal complaint allege that since approximately 2025, the defendants have participated in trafficking in firearms and narcotics throughout the Middle District of Tennessee and elsewhere. HSI, ATF, FBI, IRS Criminal Investigation, U.S. Secret Service, and other law enforcement agencies conducted multiple undercover operations that have resulted in the seizure of 25 firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, extended magazines, a drum magazine, more than $8,000 cash and seizures of methamphetamine, MDMA and ketamine, and cocaine in the Middle District of Tennessee, with more firearms and narcotics being seized elsewhere as a result of this investigation. Of the 25 firearms seized in the Middle District of Tennessee, eight firearms were previously reported as stolen, and two have been tied to other crimes of violence based upon National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) results. Specifically, a Glock .40 caliber pistol has been preliminarily associated with a shooting in Nashville that occurred on Nov. 30, 2023. And a Canik 9x19mm pistol has been preliminarily associated with a shooting involving multiple victims in Nashville on Sept. 17, 2024. A criminal complaint has been filed charging three illegal aliens with alleged ties to TdA, with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. The three defendants are alleged to be associates of a defendant charged in the Middle District of Tennessee with ties to TdA, who facilitated the sales of large amounts of narcotics and firearms on separate occasions between the three charged defendants and an ATF undercover agent in Broward and Miami-Dade counties. In conjunction with these arrests, ATF agents seized 500 MDMA pills, two firearms, cocaine, ketamine, and methamphetamine.

In total, more than 260 Tren de Aragua members and associates have been charged by federal prosecutors since Trump took office in late January of last year.

The Biden administration’s expansive catch and release policy, carried out by Alejandro Mayorkas, ensured that hundreds of Tren de Aragua members were released into the United States interior.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data from October 2024 suggested that more than 600 Tren de Aragua members were living in the United States. Experts said that figure is “disturbingly low” and that likely hundreds more are in the U.S. after four years of former President Joe Biden’s policies.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.