‘A Tyranny of the Fringe Minority’: Ramaswamy Says Most Students Do Not Agree with Anti-Israel Protests

Monday on FNC’s “Hannity,” 2024 GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy argued Republicans should use the protests as an opportunity to build the party.

Ramaswamy said many students realize they fall into the category of “patriotic pro-American conservatives.”

“Well, a lot of people on January 6 did nothing more than enter illegally, which they should not have done, the Capitol, and that was all that they did, and they’re seeing long jail sentences,” host Sean Hannity said. “We never punish the people responsible for the 574 riot in the summer of 2020, Vivek. Your reaction to this call for insurrection, if you will? And where’s Liz Cheney?”

“Look, there’s clearly two standards — there’s two standards of justice in this country, no doubt about it, Sean,” Ramaswamy replied. “But especially as it relates to these campus protests. There’s a really important point to understand, this is not a tyranny of the majority even among students. This is a tyranny of the fringe minority.”

He continued, “And once we see that — we see an opportunity actually, Sean, most students do not agree with these protests. Look at many of these commencements where those protesters have been forcibly removed. You hear audiences erupting in cheering for the removal of those protesters. So I think this is actually an opportunity for Republicans this year. What we see is many young people who did not think of themselves necessarily as conservatives are now being converted into being patriotic pro-American conservatives.”

“So I actually think this is our opportunity if we as Republicans have the courage actually show up where a lot of these young people are,” Ramaswamy added.

