Moskowitz: Hamas Has No Reason to Agree to Ceasefire, There’s ‘No Pressure’ on Them, Media Swallowed Their Lies

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) stated that Hamas has no reason to agree to a ceasefire because “The pressure is only on Israel. There’s just absolutely no pressure on Hamas. Every day, Hamas looks at social media, they look at the television, and they don’t see anyone condemning Hamas anymore or putting pressure on Hamas or saying Hamas, please, agree to a ceasefire. No, they only see people saying that to Israel.” And condemned “many in the world’s media” for swallowing Hamas’ “lie,” “propaganda ceasefire” put forward by Hamas on Monday.

Moskowitz said, “We’ve been hoping that we would get to a ceasefire, obviously, not the lie, not the propaganda ceasefire that Hamas put out yesterday that many in the world’s media took as factual, meant as propaganda by Hamas, but a real ceasefire that leads to the release of hostages. We’ve obviously, unfortunately, reached the point where those ceasefire negotiations have failed, mainly because it’s not clear how many hostages, unfortunately, may still be alive. Hamas now changing their position to releasing bodies. And so, look, I’ve listened to the President, I agree with the President on this. We want to make sure, obviously, that anything that happens in Rafah is limited, that we’re making sure that humanitarian aid is getting in through those corridors, that we’re [protecting] civilian life as much as possible. But Hamas can end this right now, today, this second as we’re talking, by agreeing to the ceasefire proposals that [have] been on the table for the release of hostages or what they need to do is come out and admit how many people are still alive so that we know what we’re dealing with.”

Host Erin Burnett then asked, “Congressman, why would they agree to a ceasefire at this point though, when all a ceasefire is is a pause before Netanyahu goes in and continues to kill people? It’s almost as if — they’re asking for a permanent end to this, and that seems to be off the table for Israel. Should it be off the table?”

Moskowitz answered, “Well, by the way, Erin, I agree with you, why would Hamas agree to a ceasefire? There’s almost no pressure on Hamas. The pressure is only on Israel. There’s just absolutely no pressure on Hamas. Every day, Hamas looks at social media, they look at the television, and they don’t see anyone condemning Hamas anymore or putting pressure on Hamas or saying Hamas, please, agree to a ceasefire. No, they only see people saying that to Israel. So that’s, unfortunately, why Israel is now re-upping the military pressure.”

