Brit Hume: Biden Is Trying to ‘Have It Both Ways’ on Israel-Hamas War

Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume said Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report” that he believed voters can see President Joe Biden is trying to have it both ways on the Israel-Hamas war.

When asked about Biden saying tonight on CNN he would stop sending certain weapons to Israel if they invade Rafah, Hume said, “The fact that the president and other in the administration are saying this out loud tells me this is significant part for domestic political consumption.”

He added, “While the president continues to support Israel in many ways, he made a speech the other day, at the same time is he denying that weapons to Israel would like to have and publicly criticizing Israel for its efforts in Rafah planned efforts in Rafah. Normally when you are dealing with an ally you conduct your diplomacy quietly. The fact this is being done out loud and conspicuously tells me it is in part for political consumption because the president is trying, once again, to have it both ways. He wants to support Israel and says is he supporting Israel and his commitment to Israel is ironclad the same time he can try at least to placate the critics of Israel on his left who are furious about all of this. I don’t think it works very well but that’s what I think he is doing.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN