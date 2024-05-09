Biden Campaign on Biden Threatening Israel: ‘Diametrically Opposed’ to How ‘Trump Would Approach This’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Biden-Harris Campaign Communications Director Michael Tyler commented on President Joe Biden’s threat to withhold certain weapons sales to Israel if they invaded population centers in Rafah by stating that Biden has approached the issue “not as a politician, but as commander-in-chief. I think you’re seeing that play out today, for example,” and “that is diametrically opposed to how somebody like Donald Trump would approach this.”

Guest host Jonathan Capehart asked, “And Michael, in light of President Biden’s decision to halt the shipment of American weapons that Israel might use for an assault on the City of Rafah, I’m just wondering, how concerned are you about the impact of the war on the Biden-Harris campaign’s appeal to voters who are really concerned about their leadership in this ongoing crisis?”

Tyler responded, “I think the President has approached this from the very beginning, not as a politician, but as commander-in-chief. I think you’re seeing that play out today, for example, and that’s why the American people elected him in the first place, because he had the judgment to actually manage complex, global situations, like the one that is playing out in the Middle East. And so, we’re going to make sure that the American people know that and understand that, and I think the American people will also understand that that is diametrically opposed to how somebody like Donald Trump would approach this. Because, again, we know that he does not have the temperament, he does not have the judgment to be commander-in-chief, and we know that his only north star, if he’s able to regain power, is going to be what’s in his own, personal self-interests, not what’s in the best interests of the American people, not what’s in the best interests of our allies, not what’s in the best interests of global security. And the American people are going to understand that when they go to the ballot box in November.”

