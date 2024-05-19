WATCH: NASCAR Drivers Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Fight it Out in Wild Melee

Sean Gardner/Getty Images
You were mistaken if you thought the fireworks were over after the NASCAR All-Star in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

After the race, Kyle Busch made his way over to Ricky Stenhouse’s truck to confront him about a wreck that happened way back on Lap 2. It did not go well.

The fight followed an incident earlier in the night when Stenhouse Jr. got out of his car right in front of Kyle Busch’s pit stop area to confront his team after the wreck.

Stenhouse Jr. foreshadowed the fracas when speaking to reporters after the race, telling them that he would “handle it.” When pressed about how he would “handle it,” Stenhouse Jr. said they would have to “watch afterward.”

Joey Logano dominated and won the race after leading 199 out of the 200 laps. The win was Logano’s first in a points race this season. He also won the All-Star race in 2016.

Denny Hamlin and Chris Buescher came in second and third, respectively.

