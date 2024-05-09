Speaker Johnson: Biden ‘Defying’ the Will of Congress, Top White House Officials

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) blasted President Joe Biden for claiming he would stop shipments of military aid for Israel if it invaded Rafah.

Johnson argued that Biden’s decision defied the will of Congress.

“Now, Mr. Speaker, in a rare sit-down interview yesterday, Joe Biden said that he is going to stop shipments of bombs and artillery shells to Israel if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu orders more invasions of Rafah and the Gaza Strip into the population areas,” “Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt said. “What’s your reaction? Didn’t you — I mean, y’all said we’re giving you money for these weapons, send these weapons over. Is he able to do this without Congress?”

“Ainsley, he’s defying the will of Congress. And he’s defying what his own top officials in the White House assured me, in writing and verbally before that supplemental was passed, that even in the days since,” Johnson replied. “This idea of withholding weapons to Israel as a condition of somehow, you know, Joe Biden wanting to micromanage their war effort over there, their defensive effort is catastrophic policy. It would be devastating to our closest ally in the region, and it would go directly against the will of what the members of this body voted on just several days ago.”

“So they’ve got to answer to the American people and answer to us,” he added. “And we’re on that right now.”

