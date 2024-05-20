Mitti Randhawa, the older brother of former presidential candidate Nikki Haley, has pledged to write in her name on the 2024 election ballot.

“I am her Older brother and a huge supporter. Miracles can happen. I am a true believer! Go Nikki Haley!” Randhawa announced on Sunday.

“I’m writing in Nikki Haley. Join me!” he said in another post.

I’m writing in Nikki Haley. Join me! — Mitti Randhawa (@MittiRandhawa) May 19, 2024

The support is real! Nikki Haley for President! Milwaukee, here we come! pic.twitter.com/tXjYKpnLAl — Mitti Randhawa (@MittiRandhawa) May 19, 2024

As Breitbart News reported, Nikki Haley famously refused to endorse Donald Trump for president after she dropped out of the primary.

“It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it, who did not support him,” she said.

“The time has now come to suspend my campaign. I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard. I have done that,” she said. “I have no regrets. And although I will no longer be a candidate, I will not stop using my voice.”

Trump later criticized Nikki Haley for her refusal to endorse him.

“Much of her money came from Radical Left Democrats, as did many of her voters, almost 50%, according to the polls,” Trump said.

“At this point, I hope she stays in the ‘race’ and fights it out until the end! I’d like to thank my family, friends, and the Great Republican Party for helping me to produce, by far, the most successful Super Tuesday in HISTORY, and would further like to invite all of the Haley supporters to join the greatest movement in the history of our Nation,” he added.

