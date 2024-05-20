Kansas City Star Op-Ed Demands Chiefs Replace Harrison Butker with Female Kicker

The Kansas City Star is the latest left-wing outlet to go on the attack against Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker for his daring support of Christian values with an editorial demanding that the team fire Butker and replace him with a woman.

In his anti-Christian op-ed, Star writer Peter Hamm told readers, “For poetic justice after Harrison Butker’s Neanderthal outburst — and because the pipeline of talent is real — the Kansas City Chiefs’ next kicker should be a woman.”

“This is not a joke. It’s not unrealistic. And it would be good for business,” Hamm exclaimed.

To bolster his claim, Hamm mentioned a few women who have appeared as more or less stunts in several college football games, but none of whom became stars in their own right.

For good measure, Hamm then pointed out there are a lot of women in the National Women’s Soccer League who are also ripe for joining the NFL. It is the same women’s soccer league that has very few fans and has historically been a money-losing venture.

But, really, all it comes down to is Hamm’s need to punish a Christian for publicly espousing Christian values at a Christian school.

Hamm and the KC Star are only the latest left-wingers to become incensed after the Chiefs kicker appeared at Benedictine College on May 11 to give the school’s graduation ceremony commencement speech.

Butker spoke of faith, family, and masculinity and, in no uncertain terms to both the men and the women in the audience, urged them to stick with Catholic values.

He urged the male students to embrace their masculine nature. And for the females, he asked them to consider the idea that having a family could be at least as important — if not more so — than a business career.

Regardless, the paper didn’t see a lot of support for its X post on Hamm’s screed:

How not to win super bowls 101 — terrencejack (@terrencejack) May 19, 2024

Every person at the Kansas City Star should be fired. — Greg (@TranquilTexan) May 19, 2024

Honestly

You guys aren’t a real news company

Right?

I can’t imagine with all the news surrounding us that you are approved to put this out above it daily….hourly — AME Sports (@AMESPORTS) May 19, 2024

The other 31 NFL teams completely support this. — DynastyNoob (@DynastyNoob215) May 19, 2024

