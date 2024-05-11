Capehart: Biden Isn’t Threatening Israel Due to Politics, He’s Done Unpopular Stuff Like ‘Disastrous’ Kabul Withdrawal

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Washington Post Associate Editor and MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart denied that President Joe Biden’s threat to withhold certain weapons from Israel if they invade Rafah’s population centers was motivated by politics because Biden has “done a lot of things on the world stage that, domestically, have hurt him,” such as “the withdrawal from Kabul and how disastrous that was.”

Capehart stated that “anyone who thinks that there are domestic political considerations on the part of the President that’s driving his decisions hasn’t — you haven’t been paying attention to Joe Biden. We have to remember, this is a man who’s been on the world stage for 50 years. During those years, he was chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He knows — he’s known Prime Minister Netanyahu for 50 years. He is about getting to — he’s about using the power of diplomacy to bring about a resolution. He’s done a lot of things on the world stage that, domestically, have hurt him, the withdrawal from Kabul and how disastrous that was. But he stood by that decision because it was the right thing to do. And I think that the President doing what he’s doing, from carrots and sticks with Netanyahu, he is doing it because he’s — for him, the resolution is a ceasefire deal, however he can get it.”

