Ana Navarro: Voters Have Binary Choice Between Biden’s ‘Decency,’ Trump’s ‘Evil’ Havoc

Ana Navarro told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that the election in November is a choice between President Joe Biden’s decency and the “evil” of former President Donald Trump.

Navarro said, “I think this trial is helping Donald Trump because it’s keeping him off the trail and we are not focusing on the stupid stuff he says on a daily basis. And that is helping him. On Biden, look, you know, at first it was people saying, we don’t like our choices. What else? What other candidate? No third candidate. No knight in shining armor appeared.”

She added, “Now I’m hearing people say, is there a way in the convention they can change the candidate. That’s not going to happen. I’m going to say it until I’m blue in the face. I’m going to say it until the day of election, this is a binary choice. This is a binary choice America has between good and evil, between decency and havoc, between indicted and 88 counts and not. I mean, you know, they’re both old. If that’s what’s keeping you up at night, you don’t have a choice. They’re both old. But only one is an alleged criminal indicted in 88 counts.”

