Dem Rep. Phillips: Protests Encourage Hamas to Keep Fighting, ‘Empathy Seems to Be Accruing to Them’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) stated that Hamas has an incentive to keep fighting because they see, “especially with protests here in the United States and around the world, it’s in their best interest, from a public relations perspective, to keep this going, because the empathy seems to be accruing to them.”

Phillips stated, “Prime Minister Netanyahu and Hamas, neither of them have an incentive to end this war. In fact, I think both sides have an unfortunate incentive to continue it. I believe Hamas is recognizing, especially with protests here in the United States and around the world, it’s in their best interest, from a public relations perspective, to keep this going, because the empathy seems to be accruing to them. With Prime Minister Netanyahu, of course, he’s facing legal challenges, his government is at risk and likely will be replaced when there’s another election. So, both sides do not have an incentive. That’s why I hope our country, along with other thoughtful nations of the world, will try to push peace and ensure, with international cooperation, Greta, that Palestinians and Israelis live side-by-side in peace. Israel cannot do it alone. The United States can’t do it alone. It’s going to take a world effort to see this come to a conclusion, and I sure hope it’s quick.”

