Dem Rep. Goldman: There’s Nothing New in the Hur Recordings Biden’s Blocking the Release of

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) argued that the recordings from Special Counsel Robert Hur’s investigation that President Joe Biden asserted executive privilege over to prevent their release have no new information because the transcripts have been released so Attorney General Merrick Garland shouldn’t be held in contempt for failing to turn the tapes over.

Goldman said the Republicans are “trying to hold Merrick Garland in contempt because he cooperated with their subpoena. That’s right, he gave the transcript of the interview with President Biden, but that’s not enough, they need the audiotape. And I don’t know if it’s because they don’t know how to read, but there’s really no other legitimate reason why they would need the audiotapes.”

He added, “There’s been no Department of Justice, certainly no executive branch agency that has ever been held in contempt for when they have cooperated as much as this Department of Justice has done. And it is — they cannot, I assure you, enumerate a legitimate purpose for why they need the audiotape of an interview when they have the transcript of that interview and therefore they have all of the information.”

