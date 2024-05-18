Tim Scott: ‘National Media Goes Dark’ on Joe Biden’s Association with Racist, KKK Member

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) highlighted how the national media have seemingly downplayed President Joe Biden’s association with the late Sen. Robert Byrd (D-WV).

Byrd is an admitted former member of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), a topic that Scott claimed the media had gone “dark.”

“The thing that is the most unbelievable to me and if it were a Republican probably would be career-killing, which is him partnering with his friend and mentor, a former Klansman to stop the integration of public schools and busing,” host Sean Hannity said. “Even Kamala Harris criticized him for that — in that — that presidential primary debate in 2020. I was that girl, I believe she said, and because he didn’t want public schools, his words, to be racial jungles. Am I like the only one in the country that that dares to bring this up and ask incredulously why doesn’t anyone care about that?”

“You know, they’re not playing that on CNN,” Scott replied. “You know they’re not playing it on MSNBC. They are not sharing the truth of who Joe Biden has always been. We should run commercial after commercial with Kamala Harris telling Joe Biden what he did in the 1960s, and in addition to that, we should make sure that his words of the jungle, what a disgusting reflection on who he is. I will say this without question, jobs and justice are moving more Black folks towards Donald Trump, because we want fairness and what we hear from Joe Biden over and over again is a pandering tour. But your 100% right, to associate with a racist, a KKK member, and to celebrate it, you can only do that when all of the national media goes dark. They won’t cover any negative news on Joe Biden.”

