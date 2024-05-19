Ron Johnson: The Polls Have Been ‘Wildly Incorrect,’ I Don’t Trust Early Polls

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) said on this week’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill Sunday” that he does not trust early polls because they have been “wildly incorrect” in his races.

Host Chris Stirewalt said, “The candidates in this president’s remains are locked in basically a dead heat in national polling, but polls also show that the former president has an advantage in the swing states except for Wisconsin where, according to our partners at the Decision Desk HQ, the former president has his weakest showing. He’s in the lead, but just by barely. What’s going on in Wisconsin?

Johnson said, “Well, as somebody who has run statewide three times and seeing polls wildly incorrect, all three times, I just would not trust the early polls. What you can pretty well bet on is Wisconsin is going to be a very close state. I don’t think there’s any doubt about it.”

He continued, “Both candidates are going to have to come in here and they’re going to have to have a strong ground game. That’s really what we’re trying to do using the Republican Party Wisconsin here,” he said.

Johnson added, “We have a more difficult task as Republicans. Democrats can bind their votes in Milwaukee and Madison, we have to go throughout the state and get votes through every little, small town in Wisconsin. But I think we’re up to the task and we’re certainty energized coming off of our Republican Party Wisconsin convention this weekend.”

