Dem Rep. Ryan: Responsibility for Border Begins with Biden, He’s ‘Too Slow’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) said that the responsibility for the border begins with President Joe Biden and that while he’s starting to act, “It’s too slow.”

Ryan began by saying that “we need to step up our efforts, in a bipartisan way. This should not be partisan. It’s top of mind for my constituents. For over a year now — since day one in Congress, I’ve called on the President, I’ve called on our governor in New York, we’ve got to get our act together and, when in charge, take charge, secure the border and let’s pass this bipartisan bill that’s been stalled.”

Co-host Bill Hemmer then asked, “Doesn’t this come back to the President, right? He’s the one who signed 70 executive orders when he went to the White House.”

Ryan answered, “There is plenty of blame to go around here. For decades, we’ve failed to stop acting like politicians and actually be patriots, actually come together to secure our border, a foundational responsibility of the country.”

Hemmer then cut in to ask, “Would you admit that the responsibility starts with him?”

Ryan responded, “Well, yeah, I said it earlier, when in charge, take charge. I’ve said this publicly. The President is in charge and he needs to take more urgent action, and he’s starting to do that. It’s too slow.”

