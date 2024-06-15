‘If You’re Able to Help, then Help’: Brothers Rescue Victims of Fiery Florida Car Crash

Two Florida brothers heroically helped multiple people involved in a fiery fatal car crash on Thursday, telling a local outlet that they hoped someone would help them if they were in the same position.

The four-vehicle accident occurred around 2:15 p.m. on the Escambia Bay Bridge, causing one death and minor injuries in three other victims, WEARTV reported.

The scene was “probably the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Christian Shotts told the outlet.

He and his brother, Dillon Ethington, were driving to visit a sick family member when the crash and subsequent fire happened right in front of them.

“The truck in front of us pulls over to the side, and that’s when our vision is now clear, and we saw everything,” Shotts recounted. “All we saw was a car engulfed in flames, a truck was flipped over, and that white Mercedes was demolished.”

“We got out; we ran straight to the truck, got those people out, and then we’re trying to help the other guy in the Mercedes,” he added.

A 55-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl who were riding in the pickup truck were hospitalized with minor injuries, as well as a 26-year-old man in the Mercedes.

“We were able to bust out the windshield [of the truck] and help the girl out of there,” Ethington told the local station. “Something traumatic like that, you’re full of adrenaline and terrified. So being able just to be there and say, ‘Look, let’s just love on these people and help them calm down,’ that was also critical.”

This was all happening while “many stood back and watched,” the ABC News affiliate reported.

Florida Highway Patrol has yet to identify the victim who died or announce the cause of the crash.

Lieutenant Jason King noted that speeding has been an issue on the interstate lately.

“When people enter bridge ways, especially on interstates, they feel it’s a quick moment to accelerate and drive a little faster to get to the other end,” King told the outlet.

The two brothers hope their actions inspire others to help those in need.

“You have to kind of give yourself a pep talk and think, ‘If this were me, I hope somebody would help me,'” Shotts said. “Your life can be over in a second. That was almost us. We were quite literally one car away from it all.”

“I would say, if you’re able to help, then help,” Ethington added.