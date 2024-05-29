White House: We Don’t Want to Be World’s Leading Oil, Gas Producer Forever

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” White House Senior Adviser Amos Hochstein said that America is the largest producer of oil and gas in the world, but they don’t want to see that continue forever, just for the timeframe that is needed for the green energy transition.

Hochstein stated that Biden has “created an energy economy that supports the energy transition, on the one hand, but also has seen U.S. production that is at an all-time record of over 13 million barrels a day, our, both oil and gas, are producing as much as they’ve ever done and have reached peaks above any level seen in history in the United States, and we’re the largest producer in the world. But that is not something that we’d like to see continue just for — we want it to continue for the period that is necessary [for] the transition. So, while we’re working to ensure that there are more electric vehicles built in America, made by Americans, and sold to Americans, that there’s…more renewable power, we still have that. So, I think it’s hard to say the president has not done everything to balance that approach and to make sure that we have lower prices at the pump for American consumers and so on.”

