Dershowitz: I’d Get Booed Out of Harvard if I Taught My Critiques of Trump Case, Young Lawyers Just Want Partisanship

On Thursday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Harvard Law Professor Emeritus and Newsmax Legal Analyst Alan Dershowitz stated that if he shared his critiques of the conviction of 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at Harvard Law, “I’d be booed, I’d be denied the right to come into my class, because they would love this verdict,” because “young lawyers today don’t care about justice. They just want their side to win.”

After Dershowitz criticized the verdict and said that Trump’s lawyers did a poor job handling the case and didn’t do a good job of creating a record for appeal, host Greta Van Susteren asked, “What would you be telling your students at Harvard Law School or even what’s the message to the American people? What’s sort of the message from this trial?”

Dershowitz answered, “Well, first of all, if I tried to tell it to my Harvard law school students, I’d be booed, I’d be denied the right to come into my class, because they would love this verdict, because lawyers today — young lawyers today don’t care about justice. They just want their side to win. And this is all about what’s happened to our American criminal justice system, winning on partisan ground[s] is more important than the rule of law.”

Later, he added, “I didn’t get that even for Jeffrey Epstein or for OJ Simpson or for Harvey Weinstein, but for Donald Trump, I did.”

