Jill Biden: Joe’s Working So ‘We Don’t Have Automatic Rifles’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” First Lady Jill Biden stated that one reason that younger voters should vote to re-elect President Joe Biden is because he’s working so “that we don’t have automatic rifles so that our kids are safe” in addition to other things.

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked, “My 18-year-old daughter will be a first-time voter. And, as a teacher, who is around students all the time, what would you tell her and her friends and other young people to earn their vote, to get those votes?”

Biden answered, “I would tell them to look at what Joe stands for. Joe is going to fight to — for climate change, and Joe — against climate change. And so, and he’s — Joe supports education. Joe supports health care. That’s why Joe is doing this, for the future of America, for the youth. So, those are the things I think that the youth care about.”

Biden added, “Student loan forgiveness and all of these things Joe’s working for, to make our planet safer. This is what — the things that he’s working for and working against — that we don’t have automatic rifles so that our kids are safe, so many things that he’s fighting for.”

