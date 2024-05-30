Raskin: Trump Guilty Verdict ‘Sweet Vindication of the Rule of Law’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight” that former President Donald Trump’s guilty verdict in the New York business document trial was a “sweet vindication of the rule of law.”

Raskin said, “I take great pride in what happened because I feel that it is such a sweet vindication of the rule of law and the complicated parts of it that frustrate people because it slows things down, like the presumption of innocence, like the fact you need to get a unanimous verdict among 12 citizens randomly, like the fact that the defendant does not have to testify and can elect not to testify, like due process and the right to appeal. Undoubtedly Donald Trump as a convicted felon now will exercise in order to exercise his appeal rights. He has every right to do that.”

He added, “I think we can feel proud that the system of justice and rule of law within liberal democracy has survived. I also felt proud actually about being a politician because most politicians don’t behave like Donald Trump. Of corse the very first thing he ran for was president and that was an act of great hubris that paid off for him. Most of us try to go out and get things done for our constituents and then we ask for vote. We don’t do this as an exercise in celebrity and glamour.”

