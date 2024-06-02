Schiff: Biden Campaign Should Go After Trump as a Convicted Felon

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Joe Biden should campaign on former President Trump’s guilty verdict in the New York business records case.

Guest host Kasie Hunt said, “Should President Biden be leaning more into this message of Donald Trump being a convicted felon?”

Schiff said, “I think for the president, there’s a time and a place for each argument. I think on the day of the conviction that day thereafter, I can understand the president staying above the fray and demonstrating his respect and expressing his respect for the jury system. But I think the president should be leaning into this going forward.”

He continued, “His competitor is a convicted felon and you can only imagine if the situation was reversed, they would be going after Joe Biden with a vengeance. They’re making those false claims about Joe Biden, regardless. So I think not only the president, but Democrats need to be making the case forcefully to American people.”

Schiff added, “You want the country run properly, you don’t want a convicted felon to turn the Oval Office and the federal government in some kind of a racketeering operation. I think that’s a powerful case to make and certainly one supported by the verdict here.”

