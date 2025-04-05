Record Low of 14 Per Cent Approve of British Labour Party Government

The leftist Labour Party government in Britain has fallen to its lowest approval rating amid failures to deliver on key promises such as turning around the economy and stemming the tide of illegal migration into the country.

Quickly approaching one year on from winning a landslide election victory, trust in Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour government has utterly evaporated, with a survey from YouGov finding this week recording the party’s lowest level of support since the election last July.

According to the pollster, just 14 per cent of the voting public approve of Labour’s job performance, while a staggering 68 per cent said that they disapproved.

The support for Starmer’s government fell by five points over the past week alone, YouGov found. This coincided with the Spring Statement on the economy from Chancellor Rachel Reeves, the head of the British Treasury Department.

In a move taken as a betrayal by many left-wing supporters of the government, Reeves announced large cuts to the welfare state, which are expected to save the government around £4.8 billion.

However, the move, which could see upwards of three million families losing an annual average of £1,720, has been cast as Labour mimicking the austerity regime they long criticised the Tories for enacting and therefore a betrayal of their voter base.

Reeves and others have claimed that the cuts are necessary to fill the so-called “black hole” in the nation’s finances supposedly left by previous Conservative governments, however, continuing to blame the out of power Tories has apparently worn thin as an excuse given Labour’s continued slide in the polls.

While Reeves didn’t announce any fresh tax increases, tax hikes announced last year are set to come into effect this month, and future increases seem increasingly likely. The high tax burden on the public has undermined Starmer’s pledge to incentivise economic growth.

The Starmer government has also taken hits over its failure to deliver on another major promise to the pubic, to stem the tide of illegal migrants crossing the English Channel from France. Rather than adopt a ‘turn back the boats’ approach and send the illegals back to France, Starmer has instead focused on criminal justice targeting of people smuggling gangs.

This has yet to result in a noticeable reduction in the number of illegals sailing across the Channel. Indeed, during the first three months of this year, illegal crossings have risen to their highest level ever recorded.

The two issues have been a boon to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party, which has made stopping illegal immigration and cutting taxes and regulations central to their pitch to the public. This has seemingly paid off, the upstart party consistently polling at or around the top of the heap. The latest survey from YouGov found that Reform only trails Labour by one point at 23 per cent support.