MSNBC’s Weissmann Applauds Joe Biden for ‘Living the Rule of Law’ by Not Pardoning Son

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Weissmann said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that President Joe Biden was “living the rule of law” by not pardoning his son Hunter’s felony gun charges.

Weissmann said, “The contrast of somebody who is basically saying, not basically, who is saying, I don’t believe in the rule of law, I don’t believe in a system where facts matter, where we act out of principle, and what is before us is a president who is living the rule of law. He is living it in the most personal way. He is not telling DOJ to stand down, which, you know, is his power to do. It is a norm.”

He continued, “He could tell the Department of Justice, this is what you need to do. He is not pardoning his son, which he could do, these are federal charges. He is not doing that. He has the power for both of those. He is not doing it because he is living what it means to have a rule of law in this country. I mean, if you want to know if he believes it, you can actually see what is happening with his own son.”

Weissmann added, “What he is actually living by is his own son is being prosecuted, and he is allowing the norms that are required to live in a democracy to go forward.”

