‘A Whole Other Order of Magnitude of Deterioration’: Schiff Calls House GOP Questioning AG Garland ‘Vile Performance Art’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Tuesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that House Republicans were using congressional hearings to do “vile performance art” so they could kiss former President Donald Trump’s “brass ring.”

Schiff said, “They wish to mislead the public they want to somehow obscured the fact that they’re about to be nominee is now a convicted felon and they’re willing to tear down the justice system and do what ever is necessary in the service of that deeply flawed human being.”

Cooper said, “For a long time we’ve seen in hearings like this politicians on all sides of the aisle, grandstanding, playing for cameras and stuff like that but just in your experience, how does it compare now to what you have seen or we’ve all seen in the past?”

Schiff said, “It is just a whole other order of magnitude of deterioration. In the past, you would have kind of a one-off member here are there who said stuff that was just plain crazy. Now, it is just routine. There is this, I think pernicious competition among members of the GOP, both as to who can essentially kiss Donald Trump’s brass ring more demonstrably than the other or just say the most extreme things. It’s become a venue for really a form of vile performance art. It won’t continue this way in definitely. I think when Trump leaves the stage for good, which I hope will be in November, I think the temperature comes down. But nevertheless, we’re seeing what people are really made of.”

