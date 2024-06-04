TIME Biden Interviewer: He Looks Like He Does on TV, ‘It’s Visible’ That He’s Older than in 2020

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” TIME Washington Bureau Chief Massimo Calabresi discussed his interview with President Joe Biden and stated that he “appears very much as he appears on TV. He is older than when he started in office, it’s visible.”

Calabresi began by discussing Biden saying, “I can take you” during the interview and stated that “It was a light-hearted moment in the interview. It was quite funny, actually.”

Host Jake Tapper then asked, “President Biden brushing off any concerns about his age. How did he seem to you?”

Calabresi answered, “He appears very much as he appears on TV. He is older than when he started in office, it’s visible. If you just look side-by-side on the tape. The transcript is a good place for people to go to assess that. We describe it in the piece, as well, as some sort of color description of how he appeared in there.”

Tapper then asked, “When it came up, did you get the sense that he takes the concerns about his age from — according to polls — a majority of the American people, including Democrats, seriously?”

Calabresi responded, “Yeah, he didn’t pause when we asked him about it. He came back pretty fast. I think, to some degree, that may be a stock answer. I didn’t get the sense that he was troubled by it.”

