Watch: Alvin Bragg Gets a Standing Ovation at Church After Trump Conviction

Monday on MSNBC ‘s “The Last Word,” host Lawrence O’Donnell featured a video of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg getting a standing ovation at Abyssinian Baptist Church after former President Donald Trump’s guilty verdict in the New York business document trial.

O’Donnell said, “Donald Trump didn’t go to church on Sunday. He never goes to church, never. After becoming the first prosecutor in history to convict a former president of crimes, the Manhattan district attorney went to church on Sunday morning as he always does. It is the church his parents brought him to when he was growing up just a block away from that church.”

In a video, Minister S. Raschaad Hoggard said, “Now I just have two words to say sister and brothers, two words. Are you ready for those two words? Alvin Bragg.”

After the congregation gave Bragg a standing ovation, Hoggard said, “So Brother Alvin, we salute you. We love you. And we know that God will be with you and your family. We pray always for your protection and your peace. And we know from wherever those great ancestors rest, Thurgood Marshall, Constance Baker Motley, they all are singing your praises, dear brother, and cheering you on you and your wife and family. We love you.”

