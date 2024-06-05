Harris: We Tried a Bill Granting Citizenship, Then Didn’t Act on Border for Over 2 Years

On Tuesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Vice President Kamala Harris stated that the White House put forward a border bill with “a comprehensive pathway for citizenship” but after Congress didn’t take it up, did nothing until late last year when there were talks on the Senate border bill.

Harris said, “So, on day one, when we came into office, we offered, as the first bill, a comprehensive pathway for citizenship, including taking care of our DREAMers, fixing the broken aspects of the system, including what we need to do to reinforce security at the border, and they didn’t take it up. So, then, there was a bipartisan group that included some of the most conservative senators in the United States Senate, who came together with Democrats to resolve some of these issues. And that was the plan, that agreement. Well, the Republicans in Congress got a call from Donald Trump, don’t do the deal, because, you see, he’d prefer to run on a problem instead of fixing a problem. And that’s the tragedy of it. And our point has been very clear, there are solutions at hand, and let’s do the right thing. And, again, I think this points to a significant contrast for the people in November.”

