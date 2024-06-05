Sullivan on Biden Suggesting Bibi’s Playing Politics: He Said the Opposite Yesterday, Not Getting Into Israel’s Politics

On Wednesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan responded to a question on President Joe Biden saying that “There is every reason for people” to believe Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is prolonging the war in Gaza to help himself politically by stating that Biden said, “when he was asked a version of that question, was that he thinks Prime Minister Netanyahu is working to try to advance the interests of Israel.”

While discussing ceasefire talks, Sullivan stated, “At this point, George, the ball is in Hamas’ court. Israel has accepted the proposal. The world has endorsed the proposal. Now it’s time for Hamas to say yes to it.”

Co-host George Stephanopoulos asked, “Does the President believe Prime Minister Netanyahu is prolonging the war in Gaza in order to stay in office? That’s what he seemed to be suggesting in that interview in TIME Magazine.”

Sullivan answered, “Well, what the President said yesterday, when he was asked a version of that question, was that he thinks Prime Minister Netanyahu is working to try to advance the interests of Israel. And, from our perspective, we’re not going to delve into Israeli politics. What we’re going to do is focus on the fundamental task at hand, which is President Biden’s effort to end this war and get the hostages home, make sure Israel’s safe, and make sure the Palestinian people have a decent future.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett