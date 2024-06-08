Litman: Alito Might Have Committed an ‘Impeachable Offense’

Former federal prosecutor Harry Litman said Saturday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that Justice Samuel Alito might have committed an “impeachable offense.”

Host Jessica Dean said, “You brought up Justice Samuel Alito. I do want to ask you, typically about about him, a former neighbor of his questioning the justices explanation for that upside down American flag that you’ve mentioned that was seen flying it as Virginia home in 2021. And you mentioned the letter that he wrote to lawmakers he said it was in response to a very nasty neighborhood dispute, but the neighbor said this week at best, he’s mistaken, but at worst he’s just outright lying.”

Litman said, “Alito himself has distanced himself from it, which is an implicit understanding that if he himself, we’re flying the flag. It would be a problem. Now, as to this discrepancy. The neighbor says that there is material evidence we have a picture in The New York Times in January and a police report at the altercation in February, which Justice Alito says triggered it. Look I’m not saying that the neighbors word should be taken over that of Justice of the United States. However there is the discrepancy and I really think it’s essential to get to the bottom of it. If it’s the case, I am not saying it’s the case, but if it is that Justice Alito sent a letter to Congress and didn’t tell the truth in it, that is exceptionally grave. I think that would be an impeachable offense.”

