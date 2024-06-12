Jonah Goldberg: Trump Is Using GOP Donors Like an ATM

Political commentator Jonah Goldberg said Wednesday on CNN’s “Laura Coates Live” that former President Donald Trump had used campaign fundraising like an ATM.

Goldberg said, “It’s the logic of an addict and they’re feeding in an addiction, which is eventually you get used to the dosage you have to up the dose and that’s true of all sorts of addictions. The outrage machine that Trump raises money off of then uses as an ATM constantly needs the rhetoric to go to 11, just keep going higher because otherwise people become inured to it. And so you have to say that tried to kill me. You have to say bring out the guillotine.”

He continued, “It’s not just that you keep your people running on hot, it’s that you have to do the stuff to say something new and fresh to get attacked, fresh. Because if you just said the old rhetoric, people want attack him and he makes money, he monetizing the attacks on him as well.”

Goldberg added, “The problem with with with with Donald Trump is that character is destiny. Donald Trump is always been a self dealer. He has always tried to sort of earn a buck from every conceivable angle squeeze every penny out of things. He did this as president making money, monetizing the presidency, why wouldn’t you try to monetize his own campaign?”

