Pelosi: GOP Is a ‘Cult to a Thug’ with Insecure Voters Who Fall for Trump’s Lines

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that the Republican Party has become a “cult to a thug” with insecure voters who fall for former President Donald Trump’s lines.

Pelosi said, “I do wish there would be an intervention from his family, assuming they loved him, that they would intervene, that the Republican Party would have an intervention, they have become a cult to a thug.”

She continued, “That is really a tragedy for Grand Old Party and what they were. So going into insecurities, really, you know, the insecurities I’m concerned about are some of the voters out there who fall for his line. But I’m here tonight to say to you on this day, when he tried to return to the scene of the crime, he didn’t dare come to the Capitol, as he didn’t dare come to the Capitol on January 6.”

Pelosi added, “We cannot let this be whitewashed, this is a disservice to our Founders, the sacrifice of our men and women in uniform who have fought for our freedom that he wants to dismantle and the aspirations of our children to live in this great country.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN